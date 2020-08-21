While we love watching Dr Hilary Jones give out advice on Good Morning Britain, it certainly helps when we can actually hear him!

The television doctor had some trouble with his microphone on Friday morning's episode, which led to Kate Garraway whispering about the situation on her own microphone, unaware that she could be heard by viewers. Watch the video here...

WATCH: Kate was forced to interrupt Dr Hilary as he has some problems with his microphone

Kate eventually interrupted the doctor, saying: "Hilary I think your mic might have slightly dropped off. But we can still hear your words of wisdom! That’s what you’re talking about, isn’t it Hilary, the hope of this testing when you land which might give you the opportunity to reduce your quarantine." After his microphone was fixed, Dr Hilary apologised to Kate for the gaffe, saying: "I'm sorry about that. I had some trouble with my microphone there."

On Friday morning, Kate also announced that she's taking time away to help her son, William, prepare for secondary school and to help more with Derek, her husband, who has been in hospital battling with coronavirus over recent months. The GMB presenter also thanked viewers for their support.

Dr Hilary apologised for the technical fault in his microphone

The broadcaster explained: "I'm not actually here next week, I'm taking a break to help Billy prepare for starting secondary school." Kate then went on to thank her supporters for being "so amazing" when she "came back in such challenging times".