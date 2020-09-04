Charlotte Hawkins left embarrassed after fixing make-up while live on air - watch! The former Strictly star apologised for the funny mishap

Charlotte Hawkins was left red-faced after being caught fixing her make-up on Good Morning Britain - while having no idea that she was on air!

READ: Charlotte Hawkins sends jaws dropping in a leopard print mini dress

The TV personality could be seen making the accidental gaffe following an ad break, and was quick to laugh at the unfortunate slip up. Watch the hilarious video here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte apologises after fixing her make-up on air

Apologising for the error, she said: "So sorry. No, I didn't realise we were on air... Anyway, I was just doing my own make-up because obviously we don't have make-up people in the studio... So I was just doing a quick top-up when I thought no one was looking. Turns out, the whole nation's watching!"

Charlotte shared a snap of herself with the GMB team

Charlotte was clearly unperturbed by the incident, and later shared a snap of herself in the studio with her fellow presenters. She wrote: "This morning’s @gmb team! @benshephardofficial @seanfletchertv & @lauratobinweather auditioning for next year’s @bbcstrictly at the back!"

READ: Charlotte Hawkins shares peek at incredible garden feature

She was also delighted to welcome Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid back to the studio after their long summer holiday earlier this week, and shared a snap of them altogether, writing: "So it’s the start of a new term & we’re all back in the @GMB studio! @piersmorgan @susannareid100 @tvsrichardarnold @lauratobinweather @drhilaryjones."