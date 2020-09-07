Comedian and ex Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins has detailed of the 'sad' fallout with former co-star Paul Hollywood after her departure from the show.

Sue, 50, who appeared on the much-loved BBC programme alongside comedy sidekick Mel Giedroyc for six years before their departure in 2016, discussed the tension between them and Paul on the podcast Table Manners which left the comedy duo both "incredibly hurt".

"When we were there [on the show] he was really good fun," she told the Table Manners podcast hosted by singer Jessie Ware. "And things happened that made us sad and incredibly hurt – he was always like family, for years and years and years.

"And it's painful when those things end... I'm devastated about what happened but I feel talking about it is just uncool and you start pointing the finger."

Mel and Sue were presenters on the show alongside Paul and Mary

Sue and Mel decided to leave the popular baking show, which was then aired on BBC One, along with Bake Off favourite judge Mary Berry. After the show was announced it was to move from BBC to Channel 4, the two presenters decided not to move with it, and Mary soon followed suit – wishing to remain loyal to the BBC.

The presenters were replaced by Noel Fielding, 46, and Sandi Toksvig, 61, who will herself be replaced by Matt Lucas, 46, for the next series. Mary was replaced by chef and restaurateur Prue Leith.

Sandi won't be returning to the show following the celeb specials

In a statement released at the time, Mary said: "What a privilege and honour it has been to be part of seven years of magic in a tent – The Great British Bake Off. The Bake Off family – Paul, Mel and Sue have given me so much joy and laughter.

She continued: "My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one. I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision."

