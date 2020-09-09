Cat Deeley has confirmed her return to SMTV Live alongside Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, 22 years after the show launched. The trio have filmed a special documentary, which will be aired at the end of the year.

On the making of the one-off show, the Birmingham-born presenter confessed how they were all in tears as they reflected on special memories.

"We went back to the studio where we did it," Cat revealed on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X. "They rebuilt the set. We all cried. I walked in and they were doing their interview and Dec was crying and I was like, 'ok you're crying!' and then at the end of my interview I was like [sobs] 'waaah!'

"We all have a bit of a cry, we take the mickey out of each other, it's very, very, very cute. I actually got a text message from Ant yesterday saying he's seen the first cut and they cried watching it too. So hopefully there wasn't too much of the first show in it otherwise he would be crying at how appallingly bad we were, we were rubbish!"

The popular children's show, which featured Friends spoof Chums, ran from 1998 until 2003. Many more well-known TV faces appeared on the show earlier on in their career including Stephen Mulhern, Tess Daly and more.

Cat with Ant and Dec. The trio were much-loved on SMTV Live

Earlier this month, Ant and Dec appeared on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show to discuss the "look back" episode. "There's definitely an SM:TV reunion. We've filmed a show looking back at the story of SM:TV and how it came about," explained Dec. "That's going to be on later in the year. We've recorded that already."

Dec also explained how the team were keen to film a proper reboot of the hit programme. "We said, 'We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get bands on.'" He added: "[But] I don't know, let's see. We'd love to do it but I don't know if we can."

