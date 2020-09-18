18 best movies to watch on Netflix this week James King has the top picks for Netflix films this week!

The Devil All the Time (2020)

Category: Brand new

Fresh to Netflix and featuring an all-star cast, THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME is a brooding drama about family and faith set mainly on 1950s Ohio. In truth it might have worked better as a mini-series but stars such as Tom Holland, Riley Keough and Robert Pattinson keep things enjoyably moody - as well as a scene-stealing turn from former Hogwarts star Harry ‘Dudley Dursley’ Melling as a crazed preacher.

The much-anticipated film is now available to watch

Night School (2018)

Category: comedy

Two of Hollywood's biggest names in comedy - Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish - team up for this dumb-but-fun laugher about adults in evening class that’s new to Netflix. The jokes are hardly high-brow but those leads sure know how to grab your attention - especially hyperactive Hart, who also co-wrote and co-produced. And if you like the film then look out for a spin-off TV show, coming soon.

Night School came out in 2018

Parenthood (1989)

Category: Comedy

One of the biggest comedies of the 80s and still a joy to watch. Steve Martin stars as the stressed dad of a sprawling family, trying unsuccessfully to balance his home and work life. Co-stars include Mary Steenburgen, Rick Moranis and Dianne Wiest but it’s a youthful bromance between baby-faced River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves that steals the show.

Fancy settling in to watch a classic?

Easy A (2010)

Category: Teen

It’s the 10th anniversary of Emma Stone’s breakthrough hit, a high-school comedy where she plays a 17-old whose little white lies give her a bad reputation. It’s big on laughs but there’s a message too: even the most innocent of mistakes can get out of hand if you let them. Featuring Lisa Kudrow, Stanley Tucci and Penn Badgley.

Emma Stone plays Olive Pendergast in the hit film

Love Guaranteed (2020)

Category: Rom-com

Following on from hits such as Isn't It Romantic? and Love Wedding Repeat, Netflix now feels like the natural home for romantic comedy and its latest, Love Guaranteed, doesn't disappoint. Why? Because it knows all the clichés we love and celebrates them. Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr star as a chalk-and-cheese lawyer and client, heading to court to sue a dating website for false promises. And though they struggle with each other at first, you know just where this is heading.

New rom-com Love Guaranteed won't disappoint

Boss Baby: Get That Baby (2020)

Category: Family

Don't expect this latest short spin-off from the blockbuster animation to make a lot of sense but it is a lot of fun. Why? This time the story is interactive, allowing viewers to touch their screens and decide which direction the action takes as we’re all invited to progress up the ladder at Baby Corp. Alec Baldwin might no longer be voicing Boss Baby himself but listen out for Jumanji star Rhys Darby as hilariously dopey villain Happy Sedengry.

The second instalment of Boss Baby is here

Pets United (2020)

Category: Family

British voice talent including Natalie Dormer and Eddie Marsan lift this likeable animation about a group of animals battling evil robots that’s currently doing big business on Netflix. Ideal to keep the little ones happy.

Natalie Dormer and Eddie Marsan voice this fun new film

Deadpool (2016)

Category: Superhero

Think you know superhero movies? Think again. As fast-talking Wade Wilson, better known as Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds mixes X-Men action with Inbetweeners humour - and the results are magic. Littered with in-jokes and eye-popping visuals, Deadpool is the comic book film for people who don’t like comic book films.

Deadpool is the perfect action-comedy film

Lost in Translation (2003)

Category: Classic

With Bill Murray celebrating his 70th birthday on the 21st September, there’s no better time to check out his classic role as a Hollywood actor bored and jet-lagged in Tokyo. Scarlett Johansson co-stars as a similarly struggling American staying in the same hotel, so beginning one of the film world’s most cool, quirky and tender love stories.

Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray star

Room (2015)

Category: Award-winner

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson won an Oscar for her portrayal of a kidnap victim Joy in this unforgettable adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s book. It's no mean feat to make a film where so much of the story takes place in a confined space but Larson and co-star Jacob Tremblay (as her five year old son Jack) are electrifying to watch.

Brie Larson won an Oscar for her performance in Room

Rising Phoenix (2020)

Category: Documentary

Get ready to have goosebumps on your goosebumps as this new Netflix documentary charts the story of the Paralympic Games from its humble origins in the aftermath of the 2nd World War to the global even it became during London 2012. World athletic icons such as Johnnie Peacock and Bebe Vio tell their jaw-dropping stories of dedication and focus for a film that’s heartbreaking at times, but ultimately uplifting.

Rising Phoenix will leave you stunned and inspired

The Social Dilemma (2020)

Category: Documentary

This eye-popping new documentary from Netflix about our social media use isn’t a comfortable watch but it is compelling. The biggest shock? Watching former employees of big tech companies reveal the secrets of how they keep us addicted to our screens. Scary stuff.

This will have you switching off your phone

Get On Up (2016)

Category: True story

Before he was T'Challa, aka Black Panther, the late Chadwick Boseman caught Hollywood's eye in this biopic of legendary soul man James Brown. It's not easy to portray one of the most energetic - and eccentric - entertainers in history but like Brown, Boseman also had charisma to spare. It's a performance that should have been an award winner.

The late, great Chadwick Boseman in Get On Up

First Man (2018)

Category: True story

This critical favourite about astronaut Neil Armstrong lands on Netflix with plenty to recommend it. Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy give beautifully understated turns as Armstrong and his wife Janet while the moon landing sequence itself is a thing of eerie wonder. Don’t expect high-octane action though. This is way more intimate.

Ryan Gosling goes to space in this hit film

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Category: Drama

The renaissance of Shia LaBoeuf continues in this moving, often hilarious, tale of a young wrestling fan with Down’s Syndrome (Zack Gottsagen) who escapes from his care home and befriends a fisherman (LaBoeuf) who's also on the run. Think Huckleberry Finn with a modern twist. You won't see a more charming film this year.

Dakota Johnson and Shia LaBoeuf

State of Play (2009)

Category: Thriller

Originally a gritty BBC mini-series starring James McAvoy and Kelly McDonald, this Hollywood remake brings in movie heavyweights Ben Affleck, Russell Crowe and Helen Mirren to its story of high-level corruption and investigative journalism - and loses none of its power. In today’s political climate it’s no wonder this is finding new fans on Netflix, where it’s currently a Top 10 hit.

Check out this top ten trending hit

The Handmaiden (2016)

Category: Foreign language

This ravishing - and thrilling - romance is new to Netflix after winning a host of plaudits on its cinema release a few years back. You might recognise the story from Sarah Waters' bestselling novel Fingersmith, already adapted into a BBC mini-series back in 2002. But by switching the action from Victorian London to early 20th century Korea, there’s a whole new mood. Doomed love and dark twists have never looked so beautiful.

The Handmaiden is a visual masterpiece

The Shiny Shrimps (2019)

Category: Foreign language

This smash-hit from France chronicles the hilarious adventures of an all-male water polo team competing at the Gay Games. The result? A mix of The Full Monty and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert that’s huge fun.

A French smash-hit you have to try!

