Sheridan Smith is back on our screens this week thanks to BBC repeating her two-part drama The 7.39 alongside David Morrissey and Olivia Colman.

But while we're all familiar with her impressive acting career, less is known about Sheridan's private life including her partner and father to her first child, Jamie Horn. So who is he? Here's what we know…

Who is Sheridan Smith's partner Jamie Horn?

Jamie Horn is a 30-year-old former insurance broker who worked for ARB International. The London native has, however, reportedly quit his work as a broker and it is not known what he does for work today.

Sheridan and Jamie welcomed their son Billy in May

Although there's not a huge amount known about her fiancé, Sheridan often posts adorable pictures of the couple looking loved up on her Instagram including this snap from their recent date night. Plenty of Sheridan's followers gushed about the couple in the comments, with one writing: "Contentment is oozing from you in this photo," while a second wrote: "A lovely couple. All best to you."

When did Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn meet?

It is thought that the couple have been dating since at least 2018, after the actress revealed during a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in the same year that she had a boyfriend, before quipping to the audience: "Don't sound so surprised!" The couple met after swiping right on Tinder and had their first date in a bar. Cute!

In May that year, it was reported that Jamie had got down on one knee with a £10,000 engagement ring and popped the question to Sheridan. The couple now live together, along with their son Billy who was born in May this year, in London.

What has Sheridan Smith and Jamie said about each other?

Viewers were treated to an insight into their relationship during Sheridan's recent documentary Becoming Mum. Jamie said during the ITV show: "On our first date she was so timid, so sweet and nervous. She came into this ram-packed boozer, an hour late. She walked in and literally she gave me this smile from across the bar and that was it."

Jamie and Sheridan recently starred in her documentary Becoming Mum

While appearing on This Morning discussing her documentary, Sheridan told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield about how Jamie had been supportive of her during her mental health difficulties. The actress said: "It's often hard and partly overlooked on the family and friends of people suffering with mental health, and Jamie had never experienced it before but was reading up on it and now knows me better than I know myself.

"He can see if I'm getting anxious, like this morning before doing this, and he just knows how to calm me down and talk me off the ledge a bit, just keeps me calm, so it's just amazing that I've got such support in him.

