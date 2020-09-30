Who is Flog It! star Paul Martin's wife? Everything you need to know about the BBC antiques expert's marriage

Flog It! might have been cancelled by the BBC back in 2018 after 17 years on our TV screens, but we're still enjoying re-runs of the popular antiques show.

The programme sees people have their antique items valued by experts before getting the option to sell them at auction in the hope of earning a profit – it really is addictive telly!

Hosted by Paul Martin, who has extensive knowledge of the antiques market, we imagine the show holds a special place in his heart, considering it is where he met his wife, Charlotte Godfrey.

But what do we know about Charlotte and her marriage to Paul? Keep reading to find out…

How did Paul Martin meet his wife Charlotte Godfrey?

Paul and Charlotte actually met on the set of Flog It!. Charlotte was working as a production coordinator on the series at the time. Speaking of their meeting, he previously revealed to the Daily Mirror: "She was a production coordinator and went on to work with Sir David Attenborough. She is into budgets and I spend all the money on antiques! She is TV minded and my kids love it."

Paul Martin worked on Flog It! for 18 years

What else has Charlotte Godfrey worked on?

Paul Martin's wife has built a successful TV career for herself, and according to IMDb, she has worked as a production coordinator on The Gadget Show, Bargain Hunt, The Boat That Guy Built, and many more.

When did Paul Martin and Charlotte Godfrey marry?

The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have been married for 13 years.

Paul Martin outside his home in 2007

Do Paul Martin and Charlotte Godfrey have children?

Yes, the couple share two children; Dylan, who will celebrate his eleventh birthday in November, and Meredith, who will be eight in October.

Where does Paul Martin and his family live?

Paul, Charlotte and their two children live in a period cottage in the small village of Seend in Wiltshire. The cottage was built in the 1830s and is surrounded by a 25-acre smallholding, which is home to his children’s ponies, ducks, geese, a partridge, quails, three stray cats and three dogs. There is also some cattle and his land is used as a release site for hedgehogs and owls from a rescue centre.

