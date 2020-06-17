Dawn French has teased some exciting news with her fans on Wednesday afternoon. It seems the comedian has teamed up with her on-screen partner-in-crime Jennifer Saunders for a new venture. Confirming the pair have reunited for a social distance get-together, Dawn tweeted: "Working with @ferrifrump, at a safe laughing distance, on something that may be of interest...."

READ: Dawn French surprises fans with rare photo of her 'true love'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dawn French returns to The Vicar of Dibley

Fans of the stars immediately rushed to express their joy over the potential of a French & Saunders comeback or something entirely new. "Ooh sounds interesting. You two together = hysterics. Do tell soon please," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "That's brilliant news!! You've made my day." A third post read: "You best be writing together!! My heart just jumped a beat reading this!!"

MORE: Georgia Tennant defends breastfeeding photo after it was removed from social media

Dawn, 62, and Jennifer, 61, last teamed up for a sketch show to mark their 30th anniversary with 300 Years of French and Saunders back in 2017. They also appeared in A Bucket o' French and Saunders for their 20th anniversary. Over the past few decades, the duo have spoofed various films including The Silence of the Lambs and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?.

The pair are known for starring together in French & Saunders

In a previous interview with The Times, Dawn discussed their unique friendship. She shared: "We were always kind of sisters, looking after each other, and when the baby came along I felt very supported by her."

MORE: Dawn French celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with husband Mark

However, in an earlier interview, the comedian opened up about her jealously after Jennifer won awards for Absolutely Fabulous. During a Glamour Magazine podcast, Dawn revealed: "I had to step away from doing the sketch show we were in the middle of writing, we'd booked the studios and everything, to go home and be quiet and have my kid there... She goes on with Ab Fab. Ab Fab becomes huge, and so I sit and watch Jennifer just collecting many awards and bouquets."

"She had no discernible talent whatsoever until that moment, and then she came through on the inside lane and apparently she was talented all the time," the actress continued. "I didn't know that, I thought I was the funny one... When I saw that happening it was a huge amount of envy. Right in your belly in a place you don't want it, and its bile-y and it tastes bad and it's all consuming."