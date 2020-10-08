A Touch of Frost star Bruce Alexander is certainly best known for his role as Superintendent Stanley Mullet in the hit show, which aired from 1992 to 2010, but what is the actor up to nowadays?

The 74-year-old is still acting, and most recently played Ray Hopkins in the popular BBC soap, Doctors. For fans of the show, Ray was Eve Haskey's boyfriend who was instantly suspected of being untrustworthy by her son, Al. The pair later get engaged, then Eve discovers that he has several other relationships on the go but forgets them as he has dementia. Needless to say, the pair break up.

Bruce most recently appeared in Doctors

Bruce previously opened up about the show coming to a close during an appearance on This Morning in 2010, where he said: "It's all been kept completely under wraps. We did a certain number of alternative endings, which eventually will see the light of day.

"If I knew [which ending they chose] I'd be running television. I have no idea and I don't know on what basis it's decided either. How it ends is absolutely crucial but [I think] that'll be decided at the very last minute."

One of the alternate endings saw Jack Frost die in a car crash alongside his partner, Sergeant George Toolan. In the alternative ending, Jack has a heart attack after the car crash which puts him in a coma, and then has his life support machine switched off before his colleagues lay him to rest.

Speaking about the reasons behind not showing the alternate ending on television, a source reportedly told the Mirror that David's character deserved some happiness. Speaking about the finale at the time, David said: "It's the end of an era in a way. It's not just the end of Frost but a way of life. It's very sad." Executive producer David Reynolds added: "It has been an incredible 18 years. Frost is a popular character and the final two episodes are a fitting finish to one of TV's best-loved crime dramas."

