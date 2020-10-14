﻿
steve-fletcher-family-photo

The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares rare picture of five children

Steve is a regular on the popular BBC show

Francesca Shillcock

Steve Fletcher delighted his fans recently when he shared a sweet family photo of his family. The Repair Shop presenter, who has been a regular on the show since 2016, could be seen smiling in front of his five children while on holiday in Cornwall, and told his followers a little about his family in the caption.

He wrote: "Keeping the family theme going today... I asked on my stories how many children you think I have - the answer is five, plus four grandchildren!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steve Fletcher (@stevefletcher.clocks) on

Steve posted this sweet family photo on his Instagram

The presenter added: "We all lead such busy lives, but we try to get away to Cornwall together every year (these photos were taken a few years apart).

"With partners and grandchildren, there are quite a few of us, so it's absolutely lovely to be able to enjoy precious time in each other's company. Nothing better than a @thechoughbakery pasty on the beach! Looking forward to the day that we'll all be allowed to get together again."

steve-fletcher

The horologist has been on the show since 2016

Steve's followers were quick to compliment the Repair Shop star on his brood. One person wrote: "Beautiful photos Steve, I see a very proud dad there," while another commented: "What fab pics, you have a lovely family! You have been blessed! Lovely that you can holiday together in my favourite place in the world!"

Meanwhile a third person gushed: "Wow, your kids are gorgeous! You must be very proud of them all xx."

Steve works in the repair shop as a horologist – meaning he specialises in the repairing and function of clocks. He's been a part of the BBC workshop's family since 2016 after he was asked to join the show by the production team.

steve-and-suzie

Steve's sister also appears on the BBC show

He told the BBC: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show.

"Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok. I responded and a few moments later had a phone call from Shane who told me about the show and I agreed to appear on it."

