Ruth Langsford is throwing it back to her very early presenting days, when she looked – and even sounded – so different to the presenter we know and love today.

The Loose Women panellist shared an unearthed video of herself from her early career, which was broadcast on the ITV show as part of a Life Before Loose segment.

Ruth wrote on Instagram: "This is my posh twin back in her Continuity Presenter days at Television South West... just one of the clips that the team @loosewomen have unearthed for my Life Before Loose show today... dread to think what else they've found! Tune in to @itv at 12.30 to find out!! #lifebeforeloose #loosewomen #presenting #throwback #televisionsouthwest."

Eamonn Holmes' wife looked almost unrecognisable in the clip with her straight long brown hair, although she has kept her trademark fringe. She also sounded posher than ever.

Some fans couldn't get over her accent, with one joking: "Elocution lessons paid off then mate!" Another commented: "Sooo posh!! Love it." A third wrote, "Love it Ruth! Very posh," while another noted: "Lovely hair, so shiny."

Ruth is known for her trademark blonde bob

Ruth, 60, is no stranger to experimenting with new hairstyles and often shares beauty hacks with her fans, from how to create more volume to preventing split ends. Last month, the mother-of-one revealed her favourite treatment for when her hair is feeling damaged – Olaplex's Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment and the brand's Hair Perfector.

During a beauty segment on This Morning, Ruth said: "It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair."

The presenter has also previously revealed that she loves using heated rollers to prep her hair for TV, and her favourites come from Cloud Nine. Demonstrating how to use the device on Instagram, she wrote: "It's called The O, by Cloud Nine, and you literally pop the roller in and it takes like three seconds and it beeps, and that means it's ready. Fantastic! And then you get the little clips with it as well."

