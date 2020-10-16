Did you spot this royal family member in Four Weddings and a Funeral? Did you watch the 2019 rom-com?

When we think of Four Weddings and a Funeral, we think Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Andie MacDowell - but did you know that there was a TV show based on the hit 1994 film - and that it stars a member of the royal family?

The TV adaptation of the same name was created by The Office star Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, and stars Game of Thrones' actress Nathalie Emmanuel. The series follows four American friends as they reunite in London for a wedding.

WATCH: Sophie recently starred in Strike: Lethal White

In the series, Lady Frederick Windsor, who is also known as Sophie Winkleman, played Harper Dylan in episode five, Love, Chalet. Did you spot her?

Unfortunately, the show didn't quite live up to expectations, so it's unlikely that we will be seeing the royal return to the role for season two. The consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads: "Despite an impressive cast and crew, Four Weddings and a Funeral falls flat, relying too heavily on genre clichés to offer audiences anything more than just another mediocre romcom." Oh dear!

Have you watched the 2019 series?

Sophie is a hugely successful actress with an impressive filmography, and has starred in Strike: Lethal White, Endeavour and Death in Paradise to name but a few!

She most recently played Kinvara Chiswell in the JK Rowling adaptation, and opened up about her character to HELLO!. She said: "Strike was a fabulous experience. My character is a very vulnerable, unhappy, quite lost and anxious woman, who protects herself with strange aggressiveness. She’s not very sympathetic."

Sophie has also starred in the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

She continued: "She has a husband with older children and they all see her as the enemy. She’s a team rider and racer who takes refuge in her horses. She’s a bit tragic really, but I was fond of her by the end."

