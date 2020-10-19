Nicole Kidman sends fans wild with latest announcement – and she looks incredible The Hollywood star is currently in Australia with husband Keith Urban and their children

Nicole Kidman has had an incredibly busy year juggling her various work projects, and her latest series is set to be a huge hit with fans.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

On Monday, the Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to share a countdown to the release date of The Undoing, in which she stars alongside Hugh Grant.

The Hollywood star also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the show, which prompted fans to share their excitement.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman is grilled by Hugh Grant in her 'toughest' interview

"I'm so excited for the series, I'm counting down the days," one wrote, while another commented: "I think I'm going to love this series." A third added: "So looking forward to this. Love everything you do, you're so talented."

Nicole Kidman is counting down the days until The Undoing

What's more, Nicole looked stunning with long, red curly hair in the preview photos, reminding her fans of her gorgeous natural hairstyle.

In The Undoing, Nicole plays Grace Fraser alongside Hugh, who plays her on-screen husband.

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares scary new look with fans

READ: Nicole Kidman discusses major change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters

The pair found it great working together because they had such great on-screen chemistry.

Chatting to Marie Claire with Hugh, the star said: "Well, I like you. So that was a really easy part…. Because there was something very relaxed, obviously, because I'm Australian and you're British, we have that…

Nicole shared a new preview photo ahead of The Undoing

"I don’t know, it’s just a sense of humour. It’s good chemistry."

Hugh agreed and Nicole continued: "We talked... I trust you. But that's also part of working together, I think, when you really click, then you sort of sit and you do talk and you share things and you open up. You're incredibly honest. I'm always like, ‘Hugh, shush, you can't say that.’"

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's living room in their Australian farmhouse

READ: Nicole Kidman shares loved-up photo with Keith Urban to mark special occasion

Nicole’s husband Keith Urban fully supports his wife’s career and is a big fan of the show which will debut on 25 October on HBO.

He’s already watched the mini-series and Nicole revealed exactly what he thought of it.

Keith Urban has given the show a top review

"Keith loved the whole series, and he is brutally honest," she told Hugh in the interview.

MORE: Nicole Kidman unveils short hair transformation - and she looks incredible

"He didn't fall asleep. He just kept saying, ‘When can I watch the next one?’ And I kept saying, ‘Well, not tonight, not tonight,’ and [he] kept begging for another one, which was kind of nice."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.