A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman shares throwback snap - and she looks incredible! The presenter tried her hand at modelling - see the throwback pic!

We love watching Jasmine Harman on A Place in the Sun, but did you know the stunning presenter used to be a model?

The TV personality shared a throwback snap of herself posing ahead of a catwalk show while at college. She wrote: "#throwbackthursday to my first time ever on the catwalk (on the catwalk yeah!) for Barnet College fashion students! Pictured with lovely designer Maria - can you guess how old I was in the picture?"

Fans were quick to praise the snap, with one writing: "Wow gorgeous then and now," while another added: "And you have still got it Jasmine."

Jasmine shared the throwback on Instagram

Jasmine regularly shares snaps of her life on Instagram, and recently posted an adorable photo to mark her two children, Joy and Albion, heading for their first day back at school.

The picture shows Joy taking her younger brother by the hand as they walked down the drive in their uniform ready for the first day back. In the foreground, figures from Toy Story including Buzz and Woody could be seen.

Speaking about her kids going back to school, she added: "So today, for the first time since the middle of March, both my children have gone into school. In fact it was Albion's first day at school today, which is exciting.

"And what that means is that this morning I've managed to get quite a bit of work done that's been waiting for me to get around to it, for about six months, not very good at time management. But I've got to say, it sure is quiet around here."

