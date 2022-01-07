Everything you need to know about A Place in the Sun's new presenter Craig Rowe Say hello to the Channel 4 show's newest presenter and property expert

Back in December, A Place in the Sun delighted viewers by announcing that TV presenter Craig Rowe had joined their roster of hugely talented presenters and property experts.

As he now makes his debut on the Channel 4 travel show, why not get to know him a little better? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Craig…

Who is Craig Rowe?

Craig is a 49-year-old presenter originally from Bristol. He regularly appears on the shopping channel QVC, but viewers may also recognise him as one of the 'gadget gurus' on This Morning.

Craig can be found presenting on QVC and ITV

Additionally, as well as being an experienced TV presenter, Craig has a big passion for property, including buying, renovating and selling properties in the UK and abroad. He's assisted his parents, several friends and a business colleague in searching for, negotiating and then transacting property purchases.

Is Craig Rowe married and does he have children?

It seems that Craig is not married, although he is in a long-term relationship. Writing on his QVC blog in June 2020, Craig revealed that he and his partner Paul have been together for four years. The pair celebrated the day with a day trip to Rye in Sussex, where they enjoyed some champagne on the beach.

Craig and his partner Paul have been together for four years

While Craig doesn't have any children of his own, he is a doting uncle to his sister's daughters, who often make appearances on his social media feeds.

What has Craig Rowe said about A Place in the Sun?

In December 2021, Craig took to social media channels to reveal that he has been filming episodes for the travel show in "secret".

Craig is set to make his debut on the Channel 4 show this month

Alongside a series of behind-the-scene snaps, he wrote: "A new month & I have exciting news; After months of secret filming in Spain, France & Barbados I'm thrilled to announce I'm the newest presenter to join the team of experts of @aplaceinthesun. My debut appearance is January 2022, can't wait to share the sunshine with you."

The new series will see Craig, alongisde the rest of the A Place in the Sun team - which includes Jasmine Harman, Jean Johansson, Ben Hillman, Laura Hamilton and Scarlette Douglas - jet off to Cyprus, Portugal, Crete, the Canary Islands and Italy.

