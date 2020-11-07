Shirley Ballas shares backstage secrets from Strictly Come Dancing set – video The dance judge took us behind the scenes

In her new HELLO! video diary, Shirley Ballas takes us behind the scenes and gives us a glimpse inside the Strictly Come Dancing studios.

The head judge catches up with her co-star Motsi Mabuse just before they start filming the live shows from the glittering dance set. Wait until you see the giant cushions they sit on to prop themselves up at the judging table. We love it! Watch the video below.

WATCH: Shirley takes us behind the scenes on Strictly

Shirley also gives us a mini tour of Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli's wardrobe. There's certainly a lot of colour and pizzazz – who would expect less from the fabulous male judges?

