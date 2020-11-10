Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk candidly about arguments The couple tied the knot in 2015

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have become one of TV's favourite couples thanks to their time on popular Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau, but it seems they're not immune to marital challenges. The husband and wife, who married in 2015, recently spoke candidly about the "passionate" arguments they have at home.

Speaking to Radio Times, Angel, 42, explained: "We do argue and we don't ever hide that fact. We're both passionate, but we cannot stand watching something with false jeopardy."

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge open up about family life

Dick added: "People think they view us through rose-tinted spectacles. We don't actually ever despair, we don't ever think it's not going to happen. We've never at any time thought 'This is going to fail.'"

The 61-year-old continued: "Both Angel and I are problem-solvers. We have all the arguments about things, but it's never about whether or not we can solve a problem. It's about the solution we think is the best solution."

The couple spoke candidly about their disagreements

Despite the couple admitting they can face their challenges at times, Dick and Angel are ever-positive and clearly thrilled about the decision they made five years ago to move from the UK to France.

Appearing on Lorraine this summer, the pair gushed about their love of living in their French abode with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

Dick and Angel moved to France in 2015

Dick told the TV presenter: "It's very comfortable and we've got a lot more projects to do, but this is our life, this is where we are. The idea of moving we can't even think [about], this is where we want to be forever. We're having a ball as a family." Angel added: "We fell in love with it on day one, and I don't think we have ever stopped that love."

Viewers of Escape to the Chateau will remember that the couple snapped up the jaw-dropping estate, which boasts 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds, for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015.

