Escape to the Chateau fans left confused by Dick and Angel Strawbridge's Jubilee snaps The couple's followers had a few questions…

Fans of Escape to the Chateau were left feeling confused for the same reason recently after the stars of the show, Dick and Angel Strawbridge, shared some snaps from their Jubilee celebrations.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge set the record straight after criticism

Taking to Instagram, the couple, who share two children, Dorothy and Arthur, posted a photo of them among friends for the festivities. But fans in the comments section couldn't help but notice how different they look and how the pair's son and daughter were missing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge make incredible discovery while restoring roof

One person asked: "[Where are] Arthur and Dorothy I don't see them [in the] photo?" A second also said: "Due to the fact that everybody looks a lot younger, I think this is an old picture."

A third eagle-eyed follower also noted how different Dick looked in the throwback, joking: "@strawbridge.dick had a shave for the Jubilee - where's the beard?!" A fourth simply wrote of the sweet snap: "Beautiful photo, making traditional memories!"

MORE: Escape to the Chateau new series: All we know following Dick and Angel's big news

MORE: Escape to the Chateau fans left confused by new photo of Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home

Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared this sweet throwback photo

It's clear the Strawbridges did not hold back when it came to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. In another photo, the pair could be seen looking regal themselves as they perched on the stars of their gorgeous French chateau, lined with purple velvet and foliage.

They said in the caption at the time: "The Strawbridges will be having their own Jubilee celebration in France this Bank Holiday… as Angel says, any excuse to get the best china out!'"

Fans are constantly hoping for an update regarding a new series of Escape to the Chateau but it seems Dick and Angel are keeping tight-lipped about the future of the Channel 4 show.

The couple also shared a more up-to-date image

However, it's not all bad news, because they recently announced on their website that they have had plans in motion for a new travel show "for a while."

In answer to a question from a viewer who asked if they would consider making a separate series which follows the Strawbridge family on their travels, the couple wrote: "We have actually been planning a travel show for a while.

"Unfortunately lockdown has meant that we have had to put this on the backburner…but it’s definitely something we are looking to do in the future, so watch this space!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.