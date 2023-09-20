The Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding has opened up about why working with co-star Matt Lucas on the show was "difficult."

The Mighty Boosh star, who joined the Channel 4 baking competition in 2019, was joined by the Little Britain actor in 2020 when Sandi Toksvig departed the show. Noel explained that due to the TV stars already being friends and best known for being in double acts, it took them a while to find their on-screen chemistry.

Noel told Radio Times: "With Matt it was a bit weird because we're mates and are probably the same low-status person from our respective double acts. Where he has [David] Walliams and I have Julian [Barrett]. It was more difficult to find how we worked together, but we managed to find a way."

The comedian and writer then opened up about how he found working with his new Bake Off co-star, Alison Hammond, who announced she was joining earlier this year shortly after Matt Lucas walked away from the iconic tent.

"Alison's hilarious," Noel said, adding: "But she's not a comedian trying to make jokes, which made it a bit easier. We weren't trying to work out how to do it, we just did it. We came together like jazz musicians."

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see Noel and Alison host together for the first time on The Great British Bake Off. The new series, which will, of course, see the return of judges Prue Lieth and Paul Hollywood, begins its fourteenth series on Tuesday 26 September at 8 pm.

This Morning presenter Alison is clearly thrilled with her new gig in the bake-off tent. The star shared the official first-look photo to her Instagram page, adding the caption: "@britishbakeoff is back with a new series and addition - Meeeeee !! I can not wait. Coming soon to @channel4 #GBBO."

Alison's This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby also commented on the post, dropping a string of red hearts and praising hands emojis. Ruth Langsford also shared her support for the Birmingham-born presenter, writing: "Can't wait to see it….you'll be BRILLIANT!" Carol Vorderman added: "Perfection. You're the showstopper, my babe."

Matt, meanwhile, said in his goodbye statement: "Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.

"I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent."