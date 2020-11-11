Antiques Road Trip presenter David Harper recently shared a heartwarming family photo to mark Remembrance Sunday. The TV presenter, who has appeared on the BBC show since 2010, posted the picture of his grandfather who fought in the First World War to his social media.

David captioned the post on Twitter: "My grandad Albert Harper (bottom left) Part of the 'Old Contemptible' force of 1914." He added: "Fought at The Somme in 1916, bayoneted in the back (not by his own side!) and later taken as POW.

"Just one of millions of ordinary folk who did extraordinary things. Thank you to them all."

The former Bargain Hunt presenter's followers were clearly taken aback by the photograph, with one person commenting underneath: "The family resemblance is remarkable! All brave men. We shall remember them." A second person said: "Just ordinary young men. Lest We Forget," while a third simply wrote: "Bless them all."

David Harper shared this image to his Twitter

David's meaningful post comes soon after he informed his followers on Twitter that he is to step down from popular show Bargain Hunt after 15 years and take on a new project.

He tweeted: "Bargain Hunt Announcement: After 15 happy years on @BBCBargainHunt I've decided, now is the time to move on and hang up my golden gavels (I do have a few, I promise!) Thanks for the fun and memories. Cheers and keep watching! David."

David Harper is a presenter and antiques pro

Shortly after, the antiques expert then revealed his next TV project: "Opportunity for a budding film maker: I'm filming a pilot for a TV gameshow idea to pitch to commissioners. It'll be one day in Ripon N. Yorkshire, plus editing & graphics. You'll need your own equipment. Please email me for more info."

David's passion for antiques and historical items since a young age and, according to his BBC profile, bought his first antique item aged nine. In his adolescence, he then started buying and dealing items and then began working internationally for antique companies in the Middle East and America, exhibiting and selling at some of the most prestigious antiques fairs in the world.