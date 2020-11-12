Keith Urban brings fans to tears with touching tribute at the CMA Awards - see why! The star performed virtually from his home country of Australia

Keith Urban received an outpouring of love from fans after his heartfelt performance and tribute at the CMA Awards on Wednesday left many of them in tears.

The star took the stage for a virtual performance from Australia and delivered a touching message thanking some very special people who have helped us navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sat casually on a stool with his guitar in hand, Keith addressed the audience in the run-up to his song, God Whispered Your Name.

"It's a song about hope," he said on the show which was being broadcast live from Music City in Nashville and hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

"It's a song about finding the light. But above all, it’s really a song about not having to go it alone. So in that spirit, I want to dedicate it to all the health workers.

"All the frontline workers and your families for all the sacrifices that you have made and are still making for all of us. Thank you."

Keith - who is married to Nicole Kidman - then sang a beautiful rendition of his hit and fans dived onto social media to let him know just how much they appreciated his tribute.

Keith and Nicole at last year's CMA Awards

"Beautiful song, made me tear up a little," one wrote on the CMA Awards Facebook page, while another commented: "This has been such a year for musicians, yet you dedicated this to frontline workers. Thank you. This song is a winner in the hearts of your fans."

Although Keith didn’t walk away with any awards at the 54th Country Music Association Awards, he did win hearts with his performance.

"Sorry you didn’t win any awards, but you are a star in my eyes. Thank you," acknowledged another fan, while many commended Keith on his emotional message.

Keith - who was nominated for three awards on the night - was just one of many incredible performances at the annual country music show.

Eric Church won Entertainer of the Year

Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire and Chris Tomlin filled the room with inspiration and Miranda Lambert's deliverance of her hit, Settling Down, was show-stopping.

As for the big winners of the night? Eric Church took away Entertainer of the Year, The Bones stole Song of the Year with Maren Morris also being awarded Female Vocalist of the Year and Luke Combs taking Male Vocalist of the Year.

