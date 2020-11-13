Known for being one of the nicest presenters on US television, Hoda has supported numerous charities throughout her life, including Save the Children, Autism Speaks and Alzheimer's Association.

A portion of the proceeds from her 2018 children's book, I've Loved You Since Forever, benefited the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

But Hoda is most vocal about breast cancer awareness, having undergone a mastectomy, reconstructive surgery and survived cancer herself.

"Hoda's authentic light shines bright and to be in her glow, her family, friends and complete strangers feel the warmth." - Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda's Today co-host

She's helped raise nearly £350,000 for the American Cancer Society through her online fundraiser, with all proceeds going to pediatric cancer research.

As her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager so succinctly said to HELLO!: "Hoda's authentic light shines bright and to be in her glow, her family, friends and complete strangers feel the warmth."

