Sir David Attenborough is now 94, but has become a symbol of the importance of treating our planet with kindness.

Sales of metal water bottles went through the roof when he talked about how plastic was destroying the environment and his latest documentary, A Life on Our Planet, is all about gently encouraging us to treat our natural world with respect and care to ensure its future.

Colin Butfield, WWF's Executive Producer for David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, opened up about his experience of working with the natural historian, telling HELLO!: "Over the past decade, I've had the privilege of working with David on some amazing projects and have many treasured memories – from travelling to the Maasai Mara, Kenya, for the filming of A Life On Our Planet, to witnessing David address global leaders alongside Prince William at Davos, and more recently launching The Earthshot Prize.

"Working with David, you quickly realise that his passion for sharing the wonders of the natural world that comes across on TV is absolutely genuine and a big part of who he is." - Colin Butfield, WWF's Executive Producer for David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

"David is not only a compelling storyteller, but also has an incredible ability to engage audiences of all ages, from around the world, on the important issues relating to life on our planet.

"He is fascinated by how the natural world works and is keen to share that with everyone. As the issues facing our planet have become more serious, David is equally determined to share with people how protecting the natural world is vital for every one of us.

"It's an honour to have David as a WWF Ambassador and, at 94 years old, his dedication to natural history broadcasting remains as strong today as it was at the start of his career. I have no doubt that his timeless documentaries and wonderful storytelling will continue to inspire others for generations to come."

