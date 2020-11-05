This Morning's Alison Hammond stuns fans with most glamorous photo yet The mum-of-one looks incredible

Alison Hammond has shared a beautiful new photo on Instagram to show off her "lockdown glow up". The This Morning star shared a close-up snapshot showing her smiling for the camera with flawless makeup and her hair styled in perfect curls.

Unsurprisingly, she was inundated with message from fans and her famous friends. "Beauty," Emma Willis told Alison, with Gok Wan simply writing: "Beautiful." Loose Women star Andrea McLean added: "Beautiful lady!"

It comes shortly after Alison sparked some serious hair envy when she shared a picture to show off a new sleek straight style that fell to her shoulders.

The mother-of-one has also never been afraid to experiment with different styles and regularly switches up her look, from big, bouncy curls to braids. Although she has tended to stick to her shorter length and lush dark colour, Alison did try out caramel-coloured highlights back in 2019.

The TV presenter might like to mix up her look – but she’s not immune to the occasional disaster! Alison was caught on camera accidentally using a hair mask as body moisturiser on a recent episode of This Morning.

During a beauty segment with Rochelle Humes, Alison was seen rubbing the hair treatment across her legs before Rochelle jumped in to correct her. "This is for your hair, honey. This is a hair mask," said Rochelle, before Alison replied: "Oh I thought it was for your body." Rochelle then joked: "Are your legs hairy? Do they need treatment?"

Alison lives at home in Birmingham with her son, 15-year-old Aidan. The pair share a very close bond, and Aidan occasionally features on his mum’s social media pages.

Back in July, Alison shared a brand new photo of mother and son together, showing her proudly looking at Aidan, who posed with his arm around his shoulders. "My world!!!" the 45-year-old captioned the image.

