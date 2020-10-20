Alison Hammond shows off luxury treehouse – including log-fired hot tub The This Morning star is giving us holiday inspo

Alison Hammond gave fans a peek into a very cosy holiday home as she filmed the last instalment of This Morning's Alison and Josie's Staycation Showdown with Josie Gibson.

The presenter posed for a photo inside a stunning luxury treehouse located at 14th-century Baxby Manor in North Yorkshire.

Known as Rufus's Roost, the accommodation features wooden panelled walls and a brown leather sofa topped with fluffy blankets draped across the edge. In the middle of the living space sits a round wooden coffee table resting on a patterned purple rug.

But it was the fireplace that caught our attention! Nestled on the back wall with a tall flute that ran up to the ceiling, the log burner already appeared to be lit, providing a warm and cosy atmosphere for visitors to escape the cold weather.

Alison shared a peek inside the cosy treehouse

And if you thought this room was cosy, then wait until you hear what else the treehouse has to offer! Sleeping up to six people, there are two doubles bedrooms on the ground floor plus another bedroom on the mezzanine, accessed via a set of stairs in the corner of the room.

According to the website, there is also a secret den with slide access complete with bean bags, a TV and popcorn machine, as well as a log-fired hot tub on the verandah with views of the North Yorkshire Moors.

Alison and her This Morning co-star Josie also visited North Star Club during filming – and fans can witness their travels when the segment airs on Thursday.

Set in 500 acres of the Yorkshire Wolds, the glamping experience includes 8 private woodland suites, each with a large veranda, sitting room, bedroom and spa-style bathroom.

Alison and Josie's stunning staycations will be revealed on Thursday's This Morning

Josie shared a photo of the pair walking through the woodlands and sitting on log stools under a teepee lit with fairy lights. It was likely The Woodshed, a communal outdoor fire pit.

"Had such a scream filming Staycation Showdown! @alisonhammond55 you make me laugh so hard my cheeks ache after filming," Josie captioned the Instagram post.

