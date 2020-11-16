Graham Norton confirms exciting new gig after leaving BBC Radio 2

Graham Norton is set to join Virgin Radio UK to host a flagship show on Saturdays and Sundays.

The exciting news comes shortly after the much-loved broadcaster, 57, announced he was stepping down from his role at BBC Radio 2 after a decade-long tenure. His new weekend shows on Virgin Radio will launch in the New Year.

Of his latest gig, Graham said on Monday: "I am excited and a little surprised to be joining Virgin Radio UK in 2021. I was very content where I was but the opportunity to host shows across the weekend seemed too good to miss out on.

"Plus the energy and enthusiasm at Virgin Radio are infectious and I can't wait to get started! Did I mention the studios are very close to my house?"

It seems Graham has decided to follow in the footsteps of fellow media personality Chris Evans, who previously swapped the BBC for Virgin.

Graham has since confirmed he will present his final Radio 2 show on 19 December. He joined the show in 2010, and instantly became hugely popular with listeners when he replaced Jonathan Ross.

The chat show host is joining the Virgin Radio family

"Obviously I'm sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show," he said in a statement. "I'll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

"I'd like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I've worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race, the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home."

Over the years, the chat show host has picked up almost every TV award going, including numerous BAFTAs, National Television Awards, and International Emmys. His stint as the UK's premiere chat show presenter started on Channel 4 in the late 90's with So Graham Norton and continues now on BBC1 with The Graham Norton Show.

He has also been hosting the iconic Eurovision Song Contest for over a decade, and most recently, appeared as a judge on the smash hit RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. TV aside, Graham is a Sunday Times Bestselling author of two hugely successful memoirs and three critically acclaimed novels.

