Silent Witness has announced some very exciting news; a new member of the team! Jason Wong, who has starred in films including The Gentlemen and Strangers, will be joining the show for its 24th series, and we can't wait to see him in action!

The team certainly need a new member after the season 23 finale saw both Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr) and Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) leave the series.

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads: "Series 24 finds Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson looking forward to the future. However buried secrets and memories soon surface, and, when ghosts from the past emerge, the two are forced increasingly close to one another.

"The arrival of Adam Yuen disturbs this new dynamic. A confident, bright and keen pathologist who’s constantly striving to be the best, he immediately rubs Nikki and Jack up the wrong way. Will Adam find his own way to fit in and last at the Lyell?"

Speaking about joining the series, Jason said: "I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege. I can't wait for audiences to see all we have in store for them in this new series."

Liz left the show in season 23

Emilia Fox added: "It’s fantastic to be back filming Series 24 of Silent Witness with five terrific new storylines, our wonderful crew, great new casts for each story and to be welcoming the very lovely and talented Jason Wong to the Lyell team, who is an absolute joy to work with!"

Filming is currently underway for the new ten-part series, and we can't wait to see how it unfolds!

