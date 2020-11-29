A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin delights fans with gorgeous family photos

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin certainly has his hands full. Not only does he keep busy with hosting stints on BBC's Escape to the Country and Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, but he's got a growing brood at home too – and it was his recent photos of his gorgeous family that delighted his followers on social media.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of adorable snaps with his eldest son, Rex, on a beach day last week. The proud dad, who shares three children with his wife Jessica, could be seen cuddling up to his eldest son in the first selfie, while Rex was clearly have a wonderful time in the other photos.

Jonnie shared these adorable snaps of his son Rex

The cute pics sparked plenty of comments from Jonnie's followers, one person wrote: "Such a happy little boy, special times", while a second commented: "He is a truly beautiful little boy." A third person also gushed about the sweet dad-and-son day out, writing: "Rex is so cute xxx."

Jonnie and his wife Jessica recently welcomed twins

Jonnie and his wife Jessica had reason to celebrate back in June after they welcomed twin boys! Clearly thrilled with his growing family, Jonnie uploaded a picture of himself, Jessica, and their newborn boys. The presenter wrote in the caption at the time: "They've arrived! After a long day in hospital the boys finally decided to make an appearance.

"They are identical in every way including weighing a good 5 pounds 7 each. No names yet. Jess was her usual magnificent self. I’m so proud of her for carrying around what looked like a planet these last few weeks and huge thanks to the amazing staff at The RVI in Newcastle."

He went on: "Due to lockdown restrictions I've had to leave mum and twins in the hospital and await their return home so giving Rex as much fun and love as possible. We know having 3 boys under 18 months is gonna be hard but it's better to have a surfeit of good news rather than a deficit. Bring it on!"

