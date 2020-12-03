The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares rare picture of five children Steve is a regular on the popular BBC show

Steve Fletcher delighted his fans recently when he shared a sweet family photo of his family.

The Repair Shop presenter, who has been a regular on the show since 2016, could be seen smiling in front of his five children while on holiday in Cornwall, and told his followers a little about his family in the caption.

Steve posted this sweet family photo on his Instagram

He wrote: "Keeping the family theme going today... I asked on my stories how many children you think I have - the answer is five, plus four grandchildren!"

The presenter added: "We all lead such busy lives, but we try to get away to Cornwall together every year (these photos were taken a few years apart).

"With partners and grandchildren, there are quite a few of us, so it's absolutely lovely to be able to enjoy precious time in each other's company. Nothing better than a @thechoughbakery pasty on the beach! Looking forward to the day that we'll all be allowed to get together again."

The horologist has been on the show since 2016

Steve's followers were quick to compliment the Repair Shop star on his brood. One person wrote: "Beautiful photos Steve, I see a very proud dad there," while another commented: "What fab pics, you have a lovely family! You have been blessed! Lovely that you can holiday together in my favourite place in the world!"

Meanwhile a third person gushed: "Wow, your kids are gorgeous! You must be very proud of them all xx."

Steve works in the repair shop as a horologist – meaning he specialises in the repairing and function of clocks. He's been a part of the BBC workshop's family since 2016 after he was asked to join the show by the production team.

Steve's sister also appears on the BBC show

He told the BBC: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show.

"Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok. I responded and a few moments later had a phone call from Shane who told me about the show and I agreed to appear on it."

