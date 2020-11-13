Jennifer Lopez gave fans a sneak peek at her new movie, Marry Me, on Thursday - and she looks incredible.

Sporting poker-straight bobbed hair and dressed head-to-toe in silver, the Hollywood star, 51, managed to pull off a nineties vibe and showcase her amazing muscles all at the same time.

In the photo Jennifer shared on Instagram Stories she is dancing in a high-cut, silver leotard with matching low-slung trousers and high-top trainers.

And while her outfit is show-stopping enough, it's her arm muscles we can't believe.

Jennifer's role in the rom-com with Owen Wilson is to play a pop superstar, meaning she doesn't have to step too far out of her comfort zone.

Her love life in the film is more complicated than in real life, however, as Jennifer's character discovers her rockstar fiancé is cheating on her moments before she is set to marry him at Madison Square Garden.

Jennifer plays a popstar in the movie Marry Me

She falls apart on stage and picks a random guy from the crowd to marry instead. This man is played by Owen Wilson.

The movie release date has been pushed back to May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans can't wait to see the flick - and listen to the soundtrack too.

It's packed with original tunes by Jennifer Lopez and Latin music sensation Maluma.

Jennifer works hard to stay in shape

Jennifer has kept busy during the COVID-19 lockdown promoting her movie, making new music, and designing a shoe line for DSW.

On top of all of that, she's also a mum-of-two - she shares 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony - and she’s planning her wedding to Alex Rodriguez.

They had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus but are hoping to walk down the aisle in the near future.

