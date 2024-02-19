Jennifer Lopez's interaction with her teenage twins Emme and Max is so relatable

Jennifer Lopez will always have a special place for New York City, and was thrilled to be back in her home city on Monday to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Ahead of the interview, JLo was captured on camera in a Walk to the Stage Warmups segment, where she answered several quick fire questions.

The working mom revealed very early on that her teenage twins, Emme and Max, 15, were the last people she texted, proving she's just like any other working mom checking up on her kids.

Jennifer has been doing a number of interviews in the runup and aftermath of her This Is Me... Now album launch, and the release of a "surrealistic, fantastical" musical film, This Is Me... Now, which were both released on February 16.

She's gearing up to release a documentary about the making of the film, out on February 27, and if that wasn't enough for fans, she also announced last week that she would be kicking off her first tour in five years, This Is Me... Now.

The tour will commence on June 26 in Orlando, FL, at Kia Center, before moving across to Miami, Los Angeles, Toronto, her hometown of New York City, and more, before wrapping up in Houston, Texas, on August 31, at Toyota Center.

Not only will the award-winning star be celebrating the positive reaction from her latest projects and announcements, but a big birthday is also coming up this week.

On February 22, her twins will be turning 16, and the doting mom will no doubt be making sure they both have a special day marking the milestone year.

Jennifer shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and while she prefers to keep them out of the spotlight, her child Emme has shown signs of following in their mom's footsteps as a performer, having joined JLo on the stage on several occasions.

Emme could well follow in Blue Ivy and North West's footsteps, to name but a few, and join their mom on her upcoming tour too.

Emme and Max have faced a big change in their personal lives over the past few years, after JLo rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, resulting in the family moving from Miami, Florida, to Los Angeles.

Emme and Max are now part of a blended family and have three stepsiblings - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - Ben's children who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

While a lot is in the public eye about the family, JLo recently admitted that despite what people may think, her and Ben are actually very private.

Appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna on February 15, JLo was asked by host and good friend, Hoda Kotb, about some private letters Ben had written, which had made it into her new film. "Ben's love letters, the contents made it's way, was he for that? He always seems private..." Hoda began.

"Yes, he's very private. But I'm private too. People didn't know, part of this project is you didn't know what was going on in my personal life. You think you knew, and you who I was with, but you didn't know what was going on. We are both private in that way," she replied.

