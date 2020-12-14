Jake Quickenden reveals heartbreaking reason behind signing up for The Real Full Monty on Ice He shared his own experience of losing loved ones to cancer

A brand new group of brave celebrities will soon be stripping down to nothing but their skates for ITV's The Real Full Monty on Ice.

The annual show, which sees almost a dozen famous faces perform dance routines completely naked aims to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body, makes its long-awaited return tonight.

And now, Jake Quickenden, one of the 11 contestants taking part, has revealed the personal reason why he chose to sign up for the charity event.

Appearing on Lorraine via video call, Jake, 32, shared his own experience of losing loved ones to cancer: "I lost my dad and my brother to cancer so I know that it can affect everyone, so to be able to take part in the show with an amazing bunch of people, it was really something I wanted to do."

"To do something for cancer awareness was so important," he added. "I just think it's such a vital time, especially at the moment as well with people not going to the hospital, getting checked for cancer."

The former X Factor star's father Paul passed away in 2008 from bone cancer. Two years later his younger brother, Oliver, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and sadly died in 2012 at the age of 16.

Jake opened up to Lorraine about losing his dad and brother to cancer

Jake will be taking part in the two-night event alongside rugby star Gareth Thomas, actor Jamie Lomas, jockey Bob Champion, Diversity's Perri Kiely and Love Island's Chris Hughes. Representing the women are Dame Jenni Murray, actress Linda Lusardi, Love Island's Shaunghna Phillips, actress Hayley Tamaddon and This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams.

Coleen Nolan, who will host alongside Ashley Banjo, also recently opened up about how much this year's show means to her.

She said: "This year is more personal than ever for me as two of my amazing sisters are battling cancer once more. I'm inspired by them and everyone I meet who has been touched by this dreadful disease, so I'm absolutely thrilled to be back leading a new awesome group of women, ready to bare all with me. But as this year it's on ice, let's just hope we don't get frostbite on our unmentionables!

"I keep saying 'never again' to getting my kit off but the response we get from the millions of women who feel empowered to check themselves after watching the show is incredible, so here we go again!"

