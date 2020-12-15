The Real Full Monty On Ice star Linda Lusardi talks concerns about COVID-19 vaccine The former Emmerdale actress spent ten days in hospital with coronavirus in March

The Real Full Monty: On Ice star Linda Lusardi has spoken about her concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, explaining that she is worried about the side effects.

The actress was hospitalised after contracting the virus back in March, with her husband previously explaining to the Mirror that she was at "death's door" during her ten-day stay.

Chatting on Good Morning Britain, the former Emmerdale actress explained: "I'm not against people having a vaccine and I'm sure the majority of people will have the vaccine. My concern is there hasn't been enough testing done. I know you had a scientist, Chris Smith, on the other day who said people who had Covid who have this vaccination may have side effects that are derogatory to the person.

"As most of the nation aren't sure if they've had it or not, this may have side effects. A lot of people might become ill because of it. I'm really excited that there is one but I don't feel there's been enough research so far for people like me to have a vaccine."

The show's medical expert, Dr Hilary, previously explained how the vaccine is safe, saying: "It’s been carried out on 50,000 in six different countries and all the data suggests it's very effective. This vaccine looks like a really good candidate not just to protect the individual but the population at large."

Louise with her husband Sam

At the time of her illness, her husband Sam Kane posted an update on Facebook which read: "She’s a long way from well but I’m pretty sure she now has the upper hand. In the battle. God bless my girl. She’s strong and she’s brave. She’s a fighter. She’s doing so incredibly well and I’m burst out crying proud of her."

