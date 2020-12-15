Viewers are losing their minds over Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan's new film's bonkers ending Warning, spoilers ahead!

New romantic comedy Wild Mountain Thyme has been released and viewers can't contain their disbelief at the film's very unexpected ending.

The upcoming film which stars Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken first made headlines in November when the trailer was released as many took to Twitter to ridicule the film's use of hackneyed Irish tropes as well as the cast's less-than-convincing Irish accents.

And now early viewers of the film have discovered the film still has one baffling treat left in store for audiences: a twist ending that is so baffling it's almost unbelievable.

WATCH: Jamie Dornan's new film Wild Mountain Thyme has fans baffled- watch the trailer

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbour Anthony Reilly's (Jamie Dornan) love. The problem is, Anthony seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father's plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew, Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams."

Spoiler Alert: The "inherited a family curse" that stops Anthony from reciprocating Rosemary's feelings? He believes he's a bee. Yes, really.

The ending has left viewers and critics completely bewildered, with many taking to social media to comment. One viewer wrote: "Just watched Wild Mountain Thyme and it is utterly bizarre."

Another said: "Wild Mountain Thyme is MENTAL, so weird and crazy ..... I think it might actually be a work of genius!"

A third joked: "Gives the phrase 'there's a lot of buzz about this movie' a whole new meaning."

Those yet to see the film also weighed in, with one Twitter user commenting: "Before reading this spoiler I wasn't particularly intending to see the film. Now I would do anything in the world rather than miss it." Others found ways to tease the upcoming film without giving away the ending. "Didn't think I could *bee* any more excited about seeing this film," one person wrote.

Those hoping to see the film themselves can catch Wild Mountain Thyme at cinemas when it is released in the UK on January 8th 2021.

