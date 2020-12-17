Is Taskmaster star Greg Davies married? Find out more Who is Greg Davies currently dating?

We adore Greg Davies on Taskmaster, but how much do you know about his life behind-the-scenes? Find out if the funnyman is dating anyone at the moment here...

Greg Davies previously dated Labour party politician Liz Kendall, and the pair parted aways in 2015. At the time, Liz told The Mirror: "I am not going to be the sort of politician who does all that stuff about their private life because it’s very precious to me and really important to me that I have that space that’s personal and just to me.

"We are not together any more but we remain really good friends."

Liz confirmed they had split back in 2015

Greg keeps his personal life out of the limelight, and while he could indeed be dating, it is unknown whether he currently has a partner.

Greg previously joked that he had "given up" on romance during a visit to The Graham Norton Show, where he revealed that his grandad had unwittingly walked on him and a girlfriend during a risqué moment. He joked: "It's not for me, romance... that was the day I gave up on romance."

Greg is thought to be single at the moment

He also recently revealed to The Times that an ex-girlfriend convinced him to switch from a teacher to a career in comedy, explaining: "I’ve been doing comedy for about 15 years now. I always wanted to do it, I just never had thick enough skin.

"A girlfriend I had while teaching was a pragmatist and always told me that if you want to do something then go for it. So eventually I made the switch. Comedy is definitely where I’m happiest."

