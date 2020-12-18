9 hilarious TV moments from 2020 you've probably forgotten about These clips are too good not to share!

From must-see dramas such as The Undoing and The Crown to unmissable reality TV like Love Island and The Great British Bake Off, it's been an excellent year for telly.

MORE: 10 most googled shows of 2020 revealed - did you watch them all?

And now, thanks to a Twitter user, we can look back on some of the funniest moments from British television this year. From the hilarious and iconic to the downright awkward, here are our favourites...

Sharon has now become our go-to answer for most questions we don't know the answer to thanks to this hilarious contestant on Mastermind.

5. When this Mastermind contestant had no clue who Greta Thunberg was pic.twitter.com/EkZsPGQXAA — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

Nigella Lawson sent viewers into meltdown at the start of December with her very unique pronunciation of microwave and we've only just about recovered.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nigella Lawson's unique way of pronouncing 'microwave' revealed

Alison Hammond returned to This Morning studio in style after nearly four months away, sending Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (as well as us at home!) into fits of laughter.

9. When @AlisonHammond made the most Alison Hammond return to the This Morning studio after 15 long weeks off pic.twitter.com/2k8lFputx3 — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

MORE: Christmas TV Guide 2020: find out all our top festive picks

MORE: Meet the new RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants ahead of show’s January return

Speaking of This Morning, celebrity chef John Torode had us all holding our breath as he accidentally set fire to his kitchen live on air.

11. When John Torode's kitchen nearly set on fire pic.twitter.com/8cH8kjAHkc — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

It's safe to say, The Simpsons and Strictly was not a crossover we ever saw coming. The Wanted's Max George and Dianne Buswell performed this bonkers routine in week three of the competition to bemused viewers everywhere.

2. When this entire Simpsons dance routine on Strictly Come Dancing summed up how deranged we all felt this year pic.twitter.com/6Z1AlXjYxV — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

2020 became the year we all really got into watching the news, so we loved it when weatherman Owain Wyn Evans gave the BBC news theme a modern remix.

12. When this presenter added a little ✨ spice ✨ to the BBC News theme tune pic.twitter.com/gnsHEWawjp — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

Jordan North might not have won this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! but he certainly won the nation's hearts when he decided to go to his "happy place" to get him through a gruelling bushtucker trial.

23. When Jordan North kept trying to visualise Turf Moor as his happy place just to get through this I'm A Celeb challenge pic.twitter.com/eqmHwQrVFN — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

In what was perhaps one of the most hilarious showstopper challenges in The Great British Bake Off history, this year's contestants were tasked with making three-dimensional busts of their celebrity heroes. The results were interesting, to say the least.

24. When Bake Off contestants had to make celebrity busts and came out with these cursed showstoppers pic.twitter.com/aTo1P6P7q1 — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

Winter Love Island might feel like a lifetime ago but this clip of Demi Jones taking an epic tumble on the decking of the South African villa transports us right back. Ah, happier times.

20. When Demi completely stacked it on Love Island pic.twitter.com/GukfwyPXkV — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.