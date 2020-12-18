Eve Crosbie
Relive some of the funniest moments of 2020 with these hilarious clips
From must-see dramas such as The Undoing and The Crown to unmissable reality TV like Love Island and The Great British Bake Off, it's been an excellent year for telly.
And now, thanks to a Twitter user, we can look back on some of the funniest moments from British television this year. From the hilarious and iconic to the downright awkward, here are our favourites...
Sharon has now become our go-to answer for most questions we don't know the answer to thanks to this hilarious contestant on Mastermind.
Nigella Lawson sent viewers into meltdown at the start of December with her very unique pronunciation of microwave and we've only just about recovered.
WATCH: Nigella Lawson's unique way of pronouncing 'microwave' revealed
Alison Hammond returned to This Morning studio in style after nearly four months away, sending Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (as well as us at home!) into fits of laughter.
Speaking of This Morning, celebrity chef John Torode had us all holding our breath as he accidentally set fire to his kitchen live on air.
It's safe to say, The Simpsons and Strictly was not a crossover we ever saw coming. The Wanted's Max George and Dianne Buswell performed this bonkers routine in week three of the competition to bemused viewers everywhere.
2020 became the year we all really got into watching the news, so we loved it when weatherman Owain Wyn Evans gave the BBC news theme a modern remix.
Jordan North might not have won this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! but he certainly won the nation's hearts when he decided to go to his "happy place" to get him through a gruelling bushtucker trial.
In what was perhaps one of the most hilarious showstopper challenges in The Great British Bake Off history, this year's contestants were tasked with making three-dimensional busts of their celebrity heroes. The results were interesting, to say the least.
Winter Love Island might feel like a lifetime ago but this clip of Demi Jones taking an epic tumble on the decking of the South African villa transports us right back. Ah, happier times.
