Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones 'delighted' to return to BBC morning show

The BBC has announced that Morning Live will be back in the new year following a hugely successful first run.

The morning programme, which has been hosted by Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones since it launched in October, was initially scheduled to air up until Christmas but will now return to screens on Monday 4 January for a second series.

The show, which will continue to air weekdays after BBC Breakfast, has been a huge hit with viewers, pulling an average 1.4 viewers each episode.

Former Coronation Street star Kym, 44, said of the exciting news: "This year has been really challenging and unsettling for us all. To have been able to keep our viewers company, and hopefully bring them a bit of positivity, as well as some useful tips and information, has been a real privilege for Gethin and me.

"I can’t wait to be back on screen with our Morning Live family and I can’t think of a better team to be beside as we navigate whatever 2021 throws at us."

Ex-Blue Peter presenter Gethin, 42, added: "We are delighted to come back with Morning Live! When we started, I described the show as a big group message, and that group has grown.

Morning Live will return to our screens in the new year

"We will continue to work hard to put our audience at the heart of the conversations. See you soon!"

Friday’s episode, which will be the last of the year, will be a special hour-long episode. Kym and Gethin will celebrate the good news at a food pantry in Manchester where they’ll spread some cheer with a festive sing-song. Viewers can also expect a festive music performance from Alexandra Burke.

