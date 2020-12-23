Jennifer Saunders is back on our screens for a new programme – and it's a little different from what you might be used to.

Instead of seeing our favourite comedy actress dressed as Edina from Absolutely Fabulous, Jennifer is taking a trip down memory lane, and she's bringing a famous guest with her.

Fellow actor Michael Sheen will join Jennifer as they gallivant round Talbot to discuss childhood memories and personal stories. When Jennifer isn't cruising round in a classic Jaguar E-Type for the ITV documentary, however, she can be found at home with her husband and fellow actor Adrian Edmondson. Here's all you need to know about the star below...

Jennifer and Adrian have been together for over 30 years

Who is Jennifer Saunders' husband?

Jennifer, 62, is married to fellow comedy actor Adrian Edmondson. Adrian, 63, is perhaps best known for his TV sitcom work in shows such as The Young Ones, Bottom and The Comic Strip Presents… opposite the late Rik Mayall.

After studying drama at Manchester University Adrian began his career working the comedy circuit of the 1980s with Rik. The duo, along with other comedians of the time such as Nigel Planer and Alexei Sayle, became well-known within their industry and went on to write shows such as Bad News and Five Go Mad in Dorset.

In more recent years, Adrian has undertaken roles away from the comedy scene. He's appeared in shows such as Jonathan Creek, Holby City, EastEnders and Bancroft. He even had a role in the 2017 Stars Wars film, The Last Jedi.

Adrian with his comedy partner, the late Rik Mayall

When did Jennifer Saunders and Adrian Edmondson meet?

Jennifer and Adrian met on the comedy circuit back in the early eighties and began working together in The Comic Strip. The couple have appeared together in a number of TV shows including Five Go Mad in Dorset, The Young Ones (in which Jennifer had a cameo role), and French & Saunders.

Adrian even had a small role in Absolutely Fabulous as Hamish in two episodes between 1992 and 1994. The pair married in 1985 in Cheshire.

Jennifer and Adrian met on the comedy circuit in the 1980s

Do Jennifer Saunders and Adrian Edmondson have children?

Jennifer and Adrian are parents to three daughters, Ella, Beattie and Freya, and have four grandchildren. The couple are usually private about their family life, but Adrian did make a rare comment about his loved ones in the Guardian back in 2018. Talking about his happy place, he said at the time: "My granddaughter is only one, but she gives the best hugs. That's when I'm happiest at the moment."

In the same interview, he also gave a snippet of his early relationship with Jennifer. He said: "When we were first going out, whenever I went round to Jennifer's place, she'd open the door and we would snog for 10 minutes before even saying hello. It was amazing."

