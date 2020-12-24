The sad reason why Susan Boyle has dropped out of Britain's Got Talent Christmas special We were so looking forward to seeing the star on the show

We were looking forward to seeing one of Britain's Got Talent's most famous winners, Susan Boyle, return to the show for the Christmas special, however, the star is sadly no longer able to appear due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Susan's representative told Metro: "Susan, unfortunately, couldn't appear on Britain's Got Talent as her area in Scotland was in a Tier 4 category at the time of filming and she felt it prudent to stay at home and not breach the order by travelling to London."

Although Susan will be missing out on the festive fun this time, plenty of familiar faces are set to appear for the special one-off episode. Ashley Banjo and Diversity will be performing a routine accompanied by George Sampson, while Alesha Dixon and Tokio Myers will perform Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The judges will be performing with the acts

David Walliams will be teaming up with Lost Voice Guy, Francine Lewis, Steve Royle and more for a comedy Christmas skit. The official synopsis for the new show reads: "Britain’s Got Talent is back for a spectacular Christmas special as we welcome to the stage the most memorable and talented acts from the past 14 years.

"Plus, in a Britain’s Got Talent first, the acts will be collaborating and performing together for the ultimate Christmas extravaganza. All four judges will be stepping out from their seats and into the limelight for the very first time in what promises to be a festive filled show." We can't wait!

Susan famously appeared on BGT season three

Susan toured at the beginning of 2020, and previously spoke to Northern Life about singing in public after a long break, explaining: "I enjoy singing in front of the public. It’s good to get back out there again, after six years, there has been a bit of a gap. I had to go away and revamp myself and revamp my act."

