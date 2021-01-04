Holly Willoughby's absence from This Morning explained Find out why the ITV presenter was missing on Monday…

Fans were a little confused on Monday morning after Holly Willoughby was notably absent from her regular slot on ITV programme, This Morning.

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns in red velvet dress to mark special occasion

After the show started at its usual time of 10 o'clock, Phillip Schofield was instead joined by Rochelle Humes for the first episode of the New Year. Phillip told viewers the reason for Holly's absence: "Holly is spending a couple of extra days with the family."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes overwhelmed by fans support after milestone moment

It's not known why Holly took the impromptu time with her loved ones, however, due to primary schools closing in London, one viewer speculated this could be the reason. They wrote on Twitter: "Is holly home schooling?" Another joked: "No Holly again, let me guess she's 'taking a well-deserved day off' just like last time."

The mum-of-three usually presents the morning magazine show alongside Phillip each day from Monday to Thursday, while Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford previously presented on a Friday. As of the new year, however, they have been replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

MORE: Phillip Schofield's cosy living room looks so inviting – see video

MORE: Eamonn Holmes sparks fan reaction as he shares feelings about lockdown

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals what happened when she took Christmas tree down – and we're impressed

Holly and Phillip usually present the show Monday - Thursday

The news was confirmed last month, with Ruth saying in a heartfelt statement on her Instagram: "That's Showbiz baby!!! Thank you all for your wonderful messages yesterday @eamonnholmes and I were overwhelmed by your kindness. As we said though, we’ll be back in February...until then we wish you all the best Christmas you can possibly have and here’s to healthier, happier times in 2021."

Eamonn also shared his farewell message on social media. He wrote: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all."

Many fans expressed their sadness, with one writing: "So sad you both are leaving." Another commented: "Love watching you both, the banter shows the love between you, you'll be sorely missed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.