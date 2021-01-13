Will Dancing on Ice be cancelled after COVID outbreak among crew? Are you a fan of the ice skating competition?

Although Dancing on Ice is set to premiere on Sunday, its future has been thrown into doubt after five members of the show's crew were reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE: Torvill and Dean: six facts about the Dancing on Ice judge duo

According to The Sun, the show has introduced even stricter safety regulations, and are hopeful that the series will be able to go on. ITV released a statement in response to the report, which read: "The welfare of everyone who works on Dancing on Ice is our first priority.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women stars accidentally reveal Denise Van Outen to star in Dancing on Ice

"We have had a robust set of measures in place ever since work on the series commenced to ensure the wellbeing of everyone connected with the production."

The ITV programme is due to start on January 17 – two weeks later than normal. The skating competition will see a number of celebrities including Colin Jackson and Denise van Outen take to the rink while regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reprise their roles as hosts.

MORE: Jayne Torvill's family: who is her husband Phil, her children and parents?

MORE: Dancing On Ice 2021: see the complete line-up here!

MORE: Dancing on Ice stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean say show's 'curse' is not a bad thing

The contestants will be hoping to impress viewers with their routines as well as judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, and Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who are also set to return to the show.

Are you looking forward to the show?

Rebekah Vardy has already opened up about her training ahead of the show, telling HELLO!: "I'm so excited and loving every minute of it. I'm in the best shape I've ever been in. I'm fit, healthy and happy and when I'm on the ice I feel exhilarated and as free as a bird."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.