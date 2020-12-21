Dancing On Ice producers fear 'chaos' for show after celebrities' training interrupted The show is due to start in January 2021

Dancing On Ice producers fear "chaos" will hit the upcoming new series amid recent coronavirus restrictions, according to the Sun.

Due to changes in the government implemented tier system in recent weeks, the celebrities have reportedly had their training interrupted, meaning they may not be ready for the show's return.

The paper reports that although the celebrities are currently on their Christmas break, the restrictions may continue to get in the way of their ice skating training, with multiple public rinks and training spaces now closed in particular tiers due to not having permission to open, leading to "chaos" for the competition.

The ITV programme is due to start on January 17 – two weeks later than normal. The skating competition will see a number of celebrities including Colin Jackson and Denise van Outen take to the rink while regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reprise their roles as hosts.

The contestants will be hoping to impress viewers with their routines as well as judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, and Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who are also set to return to the show.

Rebekah Vardy is taking to the ice for the new series

One of the famous faces joining the competition is Rebekah Vardy. The mother-of-five recently spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive photoshoot and interview ahead of her appearance on Dancing On Ice, expressing her excitement at being part of the line-up.

"I'm so excited and loving every minute of it," she told HELLO!. "I'm in the best shape I've ever been in. I'm fit, healthy and happy and when I'm on the ice I feel exhilarated and as free as a bird."

The other celebrities taking to the rink for the ITV programme's 13th series are: Myleene Klass, Sonny Jay, Rufus Hound, Lady Leshurr, Joe-Warren Plant, Jason Donovan, Graham Bell, Fay Brookes, Denise van Outen, Colin Jackson and Billie Shepherd.

