HBO announce Insecure to end with season five - and fans are not happy

Fans of HBO's hit comedy-drama Insecure were left reeling on Wednesday after it was revealed that the show's upcoming fifth season will be its last.

Star of the show and co-creator Issa Rae herself announced the end of the award-winning series in a statement to Deadline, thanking fans for supporting her and co-producer Prentice Penny.

"Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end," Issa said. "We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn't have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience."

However, fans of the critically acclaimed series have been left reeling at the unexpected announcement, with many taking to social media to express their sadness. One fan tweeted: "Just found out that Insecure HBO's season five will be its last season and I'm CRYING NO. No no no no no. I need more of everyone. I can't even picture how they're going to wrap everything up in ten 30 minute episodes."

"#Insecure is one of the smartest, savviest and authentic shows to exist and has personally inspired the hell out of me to push my creativity in bolder ways," another person wrote, adding: "So sad to say goodbye to it, but its legacy is strong and can't wait to see what the brilliant Issa Rae does next."

A third added: "I am so heartbroken that #Insecure is ending after this next season."

The show follows millennial Issa Dee, played by Issa, as she navigates personal and professional ups and downs in Los Angeles, along with her best friend Molly, played by Yvonne Orji. The fourth season of the show aired in 2020 and will return for its final season later this year.

