Death in Paradise star Ralf Little might be starring in one of the most popular shows on TV right now, but he is still finding time to work on some other projects, and recently confirmed some very exciting news about his Two Pints podcast with his pal, Will Mellor.

He recently retweeted Will, who confirmed that the second season of their hit show is on the way "very soon" while thanking fans for their support. The tweet also included a video of some of the show's highlights, which revealed Will's annoyance at Ralf sunning himself in the Caribbean while filming Death in Paradise season ten!

Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "Can't wait, one of my faves during lockdown (even if Ralf made us all jealous with his pool). More kitten escapades too please." Another added: "Cannot wait for this! Podcasts like yours make this rubbish situation a bit better, the laughter is infectious."

Speaking about the podcast, he told The Guardian: "I had to do something else when I turned 40. Will was keen but I was resistant at first. If there’s one thing the world needs more of, it’s the opinions of straight, white, middle-class men. Finally we get our say! But I’m surprised by how well it’s been received."

Are you a fan of the podcast?

Ralf has already revealed that he has plenty of plans for 2021, adding: "Only yesterday I made a list of things I want to master: get good at tennis, speak French and Spanish, learn to fly a plane, play poker – and then, as an afterthought, breakdancing. I forgot I’d put that. I’m taking it off the list. Ridiculous."

