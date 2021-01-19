Dua Lipa has responded to the recent rumours that she is expecting her first child with model Anwar Hadid.

Appearing on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Grammy-nominated singer insisted that she is not pregnant, and explained the reasons behind her recent use of baby emojis.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's royal baby due date revealed

The Levitating singer told the US host: "This is ridiculous, so, obviously you can see all the emojis above, I like finding random little emojis, so I put a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles – all random - I really didn't think this through.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa responds to pregnancy rumours on Jimmy Kimmel

"And then I posted it and looked at the comments, and then somebody says 'Is she pregnant?' and I look at the picture, I look at the comments and think, 'Surely I don't look pregnant?'"

The 25-year-old added: "And then I saw that people had been writing stories saying that I had posted a cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy, and I was like 'Oh my god, these emojis have come to bite me', and so I just deleted the caption, but I wasn't smart enough and I didn't take it off my twitter … I am not pregnant just to clear it up!"

MORE: Harry Styles' £6.4million NY apartment will leave you speechless

MORE: The one thing Cillian Murphy doesn't like about Peaky Blinders

MORE: Is Victoria a producer plant on The Bachelor?

Dua's post got fans wondering if she's expecting

The singer, who was born in Kosovo and moved to London as a teenager to pursue her music career, has been dating model Anwar Hadid since the summer of 2019. The singer and the model, whose sister is fellow model Gigi Hadid, are usually private about their love life, but Dua did open up about their romance to Vogue back in January 2020.

"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then OK that's fun," she told the publication. "But at the same time, we're quite private — we'll only show you as much as we want you to see.

"It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.