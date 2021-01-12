Gogglebox star Lee's boyfriend Steve talks joining show Lee and his partner Steve have been together for 26 years

Fans of Gogglebox were delighted when they received a glimpse of Lee's longterm partner Steve in the 2020 series - and it looks like he could be a potential new cast member!

He was last heard off-camera on the Channel 4 show as Jenny asked him whether he liked her cooking during an argument with Lee, surprising viewers who hadn't realised that the two friends had company.

A fan introduced him to others on Twitter after there was a flurry of interest in him. Sharing a snap, they simply wrote: "This is Steve."

Now, Steve was chatting to fans when he hinted that he wouldn't be against joining the pair on the show - and we really hope to see him in the upcoming episodes! On Instagram, one of his followers asked him: "So Steve, when are you joining Lee and Jenny on the Gogglebox sofa?" to which he replied: "Never say never."

Lee and Steve have been together for 26 years

2020 was a challenging year for Lee and Steve, as Steve resides in Cyprus while Lee remained in Hull for filming and the subsequent lockdown, meaning that several months passed without the two being able to see one another. However, Lee managed to visit him in August, and shortly after, Steve paid a visit to Hull.

Steve said 'never say never' about joining the show

Sharing a photo of them on holiday in Cyprus, Steve wrote: "Never tire of this peaceful and chilled idyllic hideaway thanks for a fabulous time Lee Riley, safe journey back to Blighty." He also shared a snap from Hull, writing: "From sunny Cyprus to wet and miserable Hull. Very happy to be reunited with my better half and so good to see my dear friend Jenny #fridayfilming #gogglebox #happydays #holidays."

