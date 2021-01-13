Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reacts to 'backhanded compliments' after displaying three-stone weight loss The TV star has been on a health journey

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper proudly showcased her three-stone weight loss on Wednesday, wearing a chic leather jacket and skinny jeans.

But she soon found herself dealing with "backhanded compliments" after she was told by some cruel trolls that she had much more weight to lose.

Sharing a side-by-side image of her at the start of her weight loss journey and now, Amy wrote: "I’ve been on my health and weight loss journey for a while now and despite lockdown I’m feeling the best I’ve felt physically in ages. So just wanted to share a recent pic against one of my before photos from last year!"

While many fans were quick to compliment Amy on her transformation, she soon took to her Instagram Stories to address some who told her she had further to go.

She penned: "The worst thing is backhanded compliments. Like, compliment someone if you're gonna compliment them.

"Don't be like: 'Well done, another three stone to go' because when you think about it, that's more of an insult than a compliment. Especially if you don't actually personally know me."

Amy Tapper has lost three stone

She added: "Excuse the rant, I love all of you and your comments and support but unfortunately it's ones like that that stick out. My page is for positivity, love, and joy. Those comments will simply just be deleted.

"I'm going at my own pace doing what I think is best and however much I lose and whatever time will be all my choices and decisions."

Last year, Amy and her dad Jonathan shed three stone each after enrolling in Musclefood’s Do The Unthinkable healthy eating plan.

