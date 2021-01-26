Jared Leto talks 'zombie apocalypse' moment he realised there was a global pandemic after silent retreat Jared said it was like returning to a zombie apocalypse

Jared Leto has opened up about finding out about the pandemic weeks after the rest of the world due to being on a silent retreat as cases soared, admitting that it was like "coming out to the zombie apocalypse".

Chatting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening, the Suicide Squad actor explained: "It's a two-week silent meditation. The idea is that you go away, you get rid of your phone and distractions and you just meditate.

"When I went away there were about 150 cases and in that short amount of time, when I came out, there was a shutdown and a state of emergency and the whole world had changed."

He continued: "When we were in there, they didn't tell us. We didn't have our phones, there was no eye contact, no TV and the teachers made a decision of, 'Let's not disturb the participants,' and I didn't turn on my phone until I went back to LA, so I drove the whole way trying to be peaceful and zen, keep the feeling going, and when I came back I was kind of shocked."

Fans were quick to comment on the situation, with one writing: "Must have been really ominous feeling when you realise everything is shutdown after you come back from a self-meditation vacation lol." Another added: "Why... would they decide to not tell them about a life-threatening virus?!"

Back in March 2020, Jared made headlines after tweeting: "Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility... Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind-blowing - to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on."

