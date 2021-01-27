It's a Sin creator reveals truth behind surprising Phillip Schofield reference Phillip Schofield came out as gay in 2020

Viewers have been loving the hot show It's a Sin on Channel 4, and took to Twitter to discuss a particularly cheeky moment involving Phillip Schofield.

MORE: Phillip Schofield has not 'discussed' divorce with wife Stephanie

The series follows a group of gay men who move to London at the outbreak of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. During one episode, there is a scene where Ritchie and his boyfriend Donald are discussing celebrities who might be gay, with Donald suggesting the This Morning presenter, prompting Ritchie to reply: "If only!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield came out as gay in early 2020

Donald added: "I had a friend who worked in The Broom Cupboard, said he’s at it like Billy-o."

Fans were quick to discuss the moment, with one writing: "Loved the @Schofe reference #ItsASin," while another added: "Dead @ the Phillip Schofield line #ItsASin." A third person suggested that it was a coincidence, saying: "I watched #ItsASin and had to check filming dates due to the Phillip Schofield mention. Filming wrapped seven days before he came out (officially). Must just be a coincidence?"

Did you notice the reference?

The show's creator, Russell T. Davies, has since confirmed this, telling The Times: "Gay men always say that a handsome man on television is gay. So in the 1980s we always used to say Phillip Schofield was gay. The lawyer said, 'No, you don’t need to clear this with Schofield, because he’s straight. He’s married with children, we don’t need to check that. Only now he’s come out! Isn’t that weird?"

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spark mixed reaction after clashing with influencer

MORE: Holly Willoughby's unseen garden feature is what every child wants

MORE: Eamonn Holmes thrills fans with unseen family photo for special occasion

He added: "See, I never thought that Phillip Schofield was gay. I was like a right chump… He’s always been very nice to me – I look a little bit like I’m taking potshots at him now. Whereas actually, when that was written and filmed we’d all presumed he was so straight that that line was no offence, because I was attacking gay men who always presume that the handsome man on television is gay."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.