Faye Brookes accused of breaking Dancing on Ice rules: details The actress has been tipped to win the series

Drama from the world of Dancing on Ice! Faye Brookes has been accused of breaking rules on the show by sharing promotional posts on social media. In now-deleted Instagram posts, the former Coronation Street actress is said to have used Dancing on Ice in her caption while plugging fitness and beauty brands – which is allegedly a breach of ITV regulations.

MORE: Why did Dancing on Ice star Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates split?

In one such post, 33-year-old Faye promoted a beauty box brand on 6 January, stating that one of the products had gone "straight in my Dancing on Ice bag".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faye Brookes wows as she makes Dancing on Ice debut

While it is not ruled that celebs can't use their social media for commercial deals, they must reportedly have written permission in advance if they name ITV or the ice skating show, according to the Sun.

MORE: Myleene Klass sparks major reaction with unusual bathtime revelation

Faye, meanwhile, has already been tipped to win the 2021 series. She took to the ice for the first time on Sunday with her pro partner, Hamish Gaman. And they went on to receive the highest score of the night, with judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean describing her performance as the best first skate they’ve ever seen on the show.

Faye Brookes and her partner Hamish Gaman

It comes after Denise van Outen was forced to pull out of the show on Tuesday, following an injury sustained from a fall during training.

MORE: Why did Caprice split from pro skater Hamish Gaman during Dancing on Ice?

Taking to Instagram to share the news with her followers, Denise said: "GUTTED! If you've been watching @DancingOnIce you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @TheMattEvers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable."

Denise van Outen has been forced to pull out of the show

The TV personality revealed that she initially hoped she could return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan revealed the extent of her injury. "I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I've been in agony," she wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.